Downriver Credit Union Celebrates its 75th Year!
Downriver Community Federal Credit Union is celebrating its 75th Year Anniversary with a special "75 Days of Summer" initiative where they are going into the community and giving away 75 Dollars to 75 People over 75 Days. The Credit Union was organized on January 29, 1942 by a select group of employees from the Great Lakes Steel Corporation. Providing a safe place to save money was a fundamental reason for establishing this Credit Union 75 years ago!
"This is not just for members, but anyone we randomly meet throughout the 18 different cities in which we do business, from River Rouge to Rockwood, and Riverview to Romulus," says Mark Tremper, Downriver Community's VP of Marketing and Community Development, "We will be meeting people at stores, restaurants, businesses, neighborhoods, and events along with our new mascot, Sandy the Seagull, to encourage a sense of pride in what it means to live, work, play, or build a business in the Downriver community". The giveaway spree will run from the first day of Summer, June 21, through Labor Day, September 4, 2017.
Another way that the credit union is getting the entire community involved in their 75th year celebration is by hosting a Downriver Photo Contest that will award cash prizes up to $1,000 for the top pictures portraying scenes that are "Distinctly Downriver." Not only will the winners receive cash prizes, but the winning pictures will also appear in the 2018 Downriver Community Wall Calendar, which has a limited supply that is distributed to the credit union's 15,000 members, partners, and friends.
Downriver Community Federal Credit Union is a full-service member-owned financial institution based in Ecorse, Michigan with office locations in Lincoln Park, Woodhaven, and Wyandotte. DCFCU was started in 1942 as Great Lakes Steelworkers Federal Credit Union, and now has over 15,000 members and $155 Million in Assets. Members can do their banking in-person, online, mobile, or telephone, as well as at thousands of ATMs and Service Centers across the United States. Anyone who lives or works in one of the 18 designated Downriver communities can join!
For more information about any of the 75th Anniversary activities, contests, or membership, please call 313-386-2200 or visit www.downrivercu.com.
