Downriver Credit Union Celebrates its 75th Year!

Downriver Community Federal Credit Union is celebrating its 75th Year Anniversary with a special "75 Days of Summer" initiative where they are going into the community and giving away 75 Dollars to 75 People over 75 Days. The Credit Union was organized on January 29, 1942 by a select group of employees from the Great Lakes Steel Corporation. Providing a safe place to save money was a fundamental reason for establishing this Credit Union 75 years ago!