LogRhythm Wins Gold in the 2017 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards

LogRhythm takes top honors based on the highest user satisfaction among dozens of vendors
 
 
Chris Petersen1
Chris Petersen1
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced that the company has been named the Gold Award winner in the first Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The Customer Choice Awards are a ranking of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews, and the overall user ratings.

Many users praised LogRhythm's great customer support, noting that the support team is amazing and responsive, and highlighted that its SIEM product is easy to use and highly customizable. Users also reported that LogRhythm is worth the investment and has more advanced features at a lower cost, with the search, reporting and event management capabilities earning high marks.

Here is a sampling of what LogRhythm customers are saying:

·         "LogRhythm has provided a VERY useful product that makes the act of monitoring, maintaining, alarming and responding to log information much easier for my small team." — Director of Information Security in the Retail Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/273529)

·         "LogRhythm has been fantastic. Their customer service is top notch, responsive, and very knowledgeable." — Senior Systems Administrator in the Manufacturing Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/269940)

·         "Overall the product has given us insight into our organization that we didn't have before." — Information Security Analyst in the Finance Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/269689)

·         "I've directly supported three SIEM technologies over the years. LogRhythm is the best option out there for advanced SIEM analysis and reporting." — Analyst in the Retail Industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/271869)

Gartner Peer Insights transforms the way enterprise software is bought and sold by creating another source of trusted information in the software buying process. Gartner's review platform is a place for all IT buyers to find advice they can trust from fellow IT professionals—free from conflicts of interest.

"It's an honor to be publicly recognized around the world by real users for our world-class product and support," said Chris Petersen, chief technology officer, senior vice president of R&D and co-founder at LogRhythm. "We are extremely thankful for the insights provided by our customer community. We believe this Gold Award validates our mission of helping customers quickly detect and respond to cyber-threats."

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here http://www.gartner.com/reviews-pages/peer-insights-customer-choice-awards/ and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
