Loway announces QueueMetrics call center suite version 17.06

Loway Switzerland, major provider of solutions for call-centers, is glad to announce a new version of its worldwide renowned monitoring and reporting suite QueueMetrics.

-- QueueMetrics suite collects Asterisk data and generates analytical reports for over 150 metrics, covering the four key categories of call center effective management: Reporting, Supervisor page, Agent page and Quality assessment.Release 17.06 introduces major new features and represents a significant evolution of the way call center professionals interact with the software suite on a daily basis.There have been also over 70 bugs fixed and minor features changed since version 16.09.New features include a "Wallboard editor" that let users create personalized and customizable wallboards to get a clean, real time overview of the state of the call center and a DirectAMI mode that makes the interaction with the contact center PBX quicker and snappier, without editing any dial-plan code.The new "Synchronizer"makes it easier than ever to keep QueueMetrics instance in sync with the PBX and agents can use their e-mail to log in.Configuration editors are now richer and easier to use and fully localized and some new reports "counting calls by skills" and "talk time per hour" are available to supervisors.The new QueueMetrics supports Asterisk 13 and 14, as well as any previous Asterisk version and all major Asterisk distributions."We thank our large community of users and customers for their feedbacks, helping this to be the most powerful, feature reach, and usable release to date." Said Lorenzo Emilitri, Loway founder.For more information about QueueMetrics 17.06 visit the official release notes page at:About LowayLoway Switzerland is a leading software development company providing professional management solutions for contact-centers.Its renowned QueueMetrics sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, while WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use, predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics on-premise or cloud software.For more information about Loway or to become a Loway partner, please visit www.loway.ch.