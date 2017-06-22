Winsite Digital announces transparent pricing for its website and marketing campaign services

An industry first for a Chicago digital agency, Winsite Digital has published its website pricing in a move to make the internet marketing landscape more transparent.

-- As a leading provider of digital marketing services, Winsite Digital recently published their pricing on their website. While this might seem like nothing out of the ordinary for a Software As a Service (SaaS) company, Winsite is one of the first agencies to make its pricing publicly known.Winsite Digital's pricing has three key objectives:First, Winsite wanted to give transparency to clients – so they don't feel like they aren't getting the best deal or the most competitive pricing. Too often, we hear from clients that are disgruntled by the "black box" of how costs are figured for digital initiatives. Second, Winsite is striving to provide a level of predictability. With its innovative per-page pricing model, clients can easily see how the size of a website drives the price. And finally, because Winsite is also publishing pricing on its hosting, SEO, Paid Search, and Demand Generation services, clients can make a more informed decision on who they select for their their long-term digital marketing partner."I was surprised to see publicly available pricing on an agency's website. Typically, it's a long, drawn out process to get a quote on any digital marketing services. When I stumbled on Winsite's home page, I immediately inquired because I thought highly of their decision to publish pricing. I've been a customer for over a year now and I'm happy to report that transparency is a hallmark of their entire customer experience."– Law Firm OwnerWinsite Digital builds websites under two different categories: its basic package and its premier package. Basic sites come equipped with everything a business needs to get started: custom design (absolutely no templates), content, development with a WordPress Content Management System (CMS), and deployment. The premier package takes things up a notch – with an increased allocation for design hours, premium content, and technical SEO optimization.With website pricing starting at $3,735 for basic websites and $7,485 for premier websites, Winsite Digital proudly serves quality digital marketing services to a diverse range of small- and mid-sized B2B and professional services companies.About Winsite DigitalWinsite Digital is a Chicago-based digital marketing agency that helps small and medium-sized businesses leverage the power of web-based marketing at an affordable price point. Their team of designers, developers, SEO strategists, and paid search specialists use a proven process to help clients build better brands, drive more leads, and close more business.222 Merchandise Mart Plz Ste 1212Chicago, IL 60654(312) 796-9900info@winsitedigital.com