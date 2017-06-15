News By Tag
Up Close and Personal Red Carpet Jazz Affair with Adam Hawley and Ragan Whiteside
ACT Jams Productions presents Smooth Jazz Red Carpet Affair with Billboard Jazz artists Adam Hawley and Ragan Whiteside with special guest saxpohonist Chris Herbert
The show is on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 8 p.m. in the beautiful Waterbury Palace Theater Orchestra Lobby on 100 East Main Street in Waterbury, Conn. Tickets are $40 (Limited Seating) Plenty of Parking. Tickets are available at www.palacetheaterct.org and the box office at 203-346-2000. More information contact host Al Taylor at 203-525-8420.
Adam Hawley
It has been an exciting past year for guitarist Adam Hawley, who's first single "35th St" (feat Eric Darius) had the longest run at #1 on Billboard in 2016. Since then, the second single, "Joy Ride," co-written and produced with Greg Manning hit the Top Ten on Billboard; and Adam has been named both Smooth Jazz News and JazzTrax Debut Artist of the Year. Adam recently returned from performing at the Sold Out David Koz & Friends at Sea in Europe cruise.
Adam signed with Kalimba Music (founded by Maurice White of Earth, Wind, & Fire) in August 2015. His first offering on the Kalimba label features Darius along with Euge Groove, Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright, and Michael Lington. Adam is also known as a prolific sideman, appearing with a who's who list of artists in a wide variety of genres. Credits include Dave Koz, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Culbertson, Natalie Cole, Gerald Albright, and Friends Cruise to name just a few.
He holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Southern California and currently teaches at Musician's Institute, Chaffey College, and Saddleback College.
Ragan Whiteside
Songwriter, flutist, vocalist, and all-around musical adventurer Ragan Whiteside is back in the studio. For those who know her, this should be a signal to rub hands together in anticipation, and for jazz lovers who have not yet met her, it's more than ample invitation to see what she can do.
A musical prodigy since the age of five, Ragan found her way to the flute after the piano, the violin, and a turn with the drum set. She attended the Cleveland Institute of Music and the prestigious Harid Conservatory, where her sound was honed with the tried-and-true classical training, graduating with a Bachelor of Music Performance degree.
Her fourth studio album, Treblemaker, features the sounds of Marion Meadows, Tom Browne, Kim Waters, and Bob Baldwin, to name a few, and promises a further taste of the Ragan Whiteside Innovation that has brought her on jazz festival and jazz cruise stages worldwide.
http://www.palacetheaterct.org
Contact
Al Taylor, ACTJamsProductions.com
***@gmail.com
