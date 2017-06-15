 
South Coast Improvement, Co. completes work at Atria Darien

 
 
Atria Darien
Atria Darien
 
DARIEN, Conn. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently completed renovations at the Atria Darien senior living facility located at 50 Ledge Road, Darien, Connecticut.

The project, which began earlier this year, featured two new additions, adding a total of four new resident rooms. The project also included renovation of common areas and the reworking of the heating/cooling systems in all residents rooms.

"The work we on the heating and cooling required us to be in the resident's room for about three days per room. That kind of work takes close coordination with staff and the extreme patience of the residents. We had both at Atria-Darien and that's the key reason why this project had a successful result," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company.

Added Quinlan, "What made the cooperation and patience more impressive was that we had just finished another project at Atria-Darien before this. So, these residents and staff members have had construction going on for the better part of the last year and were still very cooperative."

The project began in January and was completed in June. The total cost of the renovation was $5 million.

Atria-Darien is one of 190 communities owned and operated by Atria Senior Living. Those communities are spread out over 28 states and seven Canadian provinces. For more information, visit www.atriaseniorliving.com.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities.  South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services;  Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

