"Toronto of the Future®"architecture & real estate showcase /2017 BIENNIAL EDITIO

--TORONTO OF THE FUTURE® - Architecture & Real Estate ShowcaseMonday, June 26From noon to 1:30 pm (special visit for media representatives accompanied by the organizers)Metro Hall, 55 John Street, TorontoThis unique not-to-be missed event, co-hosted in collaboration with the City of Toronto and Oxford Properties Group, will feature groundbreaking 3D scale models, illustrations, renderings and virtual presentations from top architects, contractors, developers and government agencies, including the City Planning Division of the City of Toronto. The displays will include various projects under construction, approved, planned or envisioned.ALL TORONTONIANS ARE INVITED TO VISIT THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION FOR FREE !Monday June 26, NOON – 4:00 pmTuesday June 27, 9:00 am – 9:00 pmWednesday June 28, 9:00 am – 9:00 pmThursday June 29, 9:00 am – 9:00 pmFriday June 30, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm