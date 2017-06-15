News By Tag
"Toronto of the Future®"architecture & real estate showcase /2017 BIENNIAL EDITIO
MEDIA PREVIEW DATE: Monday, June 26
TIME: From noon to 1:30 pm (special visit for media representatives accompanied by the organizers)
VENUE: Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto
Event info: This unique not-to-be missed event, co-hosted in collaboration with the City of Toronto and Oxford Properties Group, will feature groundbreaking 3D scale models, illustrations, renderings and virtual presentations from top architects, contractors, developers and government agencies, including the City Planning Division of the City of Toronto. The displays will include various projects under construction, approved, planned or envisioned.
ALL TORONTONIANS ARE INVITED TO VISIT THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION FOR FREE !
OPENING HOURS OF THE EXHIBITION (open to the public, free of charge)
Monday June 26, NOON – 4:00 pm
Tuesday June 27, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Wednesday June 28, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Thursday June 29, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Friday June 30, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
