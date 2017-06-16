SRC Technologies Ranked Among Top Managed Service Providers by MSPmentor 10th Annual MSP 501 Ranking Identifies World's Most Progressive MSPs in Information Technology SRC Technologies Named Top MSP By MSPMentor GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog --



SRC Technologies ranks among the world's most progressive 501 managed service providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor's 10th annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year are organizations from around the world and with diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net . In addition to honoringSRC Technologies, this year's MSP 501 list and study showcase the top-ranked MSPs worldwide."We are excited to be a part of this exclusive list. It is a testament to the high quality of service our team delivers and the commitment we have to customer service," said BJ Havlik, President/CEO of SRC Technologies. "We are focused on delivering IT services that help our clients improve business performance. Our placement on this list validates we are doing the right things.""On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate SRC Technologies for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief of MSPmentor. "The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace, and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible, and innovative organizations in the industry."The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from February 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top MSPs based on such metrics as recurring revenue and growth, among other factors.SRC Technologies is located in the Green Bay, WI, area. With over 20 technology professionals, SRC provides consulting and management to midmarket companies for their IT infrastructure and data security needs. This enables IT to enhance business performance.SRC has strategic partnerships with Kaspersky, Dell, and Datto. For more information, visit www.srctechnologies.com Penton Technology's channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands are MSPmentor (www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin' Cloud (www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com), and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com)Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin' Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, and Channel Partners Evolutionare part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge, and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional, and academic communities, helping them to connect and learn. It creates and provides access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.


