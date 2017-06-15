 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Bitcentral Announces KTHV Station Goes Live with Precis™

 
 
KTHV Go Live
KTHV Go Live
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a software company providing solutions that maximize the value of media, announced the successful launch of Little Rock, AR station KTHV on its news production system, Precis™. KTHV now has a full playout solution integrated into their workflow, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now quickly attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage publishing quickly – all in real time. Bitcentral is excited to provide efficient media digital and broadcast video workflows to KTHV.

Congratulations to the staff at KTHV and thank you for your partnership throughout the implementation process! – Bitcentral team

About Precis

Precis is the Playout module of Bitcentral's Core News™ solution, built on the foundation of Bitcentral's leading news production solution – currently in use at over 255 U.S. TV stations.

Equipped with NRCS integrated Active Panel, rundowns, stories and play-out, PRECIS' simple, reliable and efficient workflows are the cornerstone of the Bitcentral's Core News system, delivering a unified and intuitive environment for optimum content management, closing the gap between content creation and delivery.

With our certified Integrated workflows and interoperability our customers can work with a diverse set of 3rd party vendors such as Avid™, Grass Valley™, Ross™, Sony™ and many more integrations, plus we include plug-in integration with popular Non-Linear Editors (Adobe Premier Pro, Grass Valley Edius, Final Cut Pro X) that allows for easy video publishing to user selected NRCS rundowns and stories.


About Bitcentral

With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. From newsroom to board room, you are in control. Our Core News solution, the #1 news production platform in the U.S., delivers the perfect blend of field-centric workflows and deep functionality with rock-solid reliability.

As a software company first, Bitcentral helps traditional broadcasters profitably evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. Over 1,000 media operations worldwide rely on Bitcentral news production and master control automation solutions and we're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer experience in our industry for over 20 years. Thank you to all our customers who have helped Bitcentral grow. We are more motivated than ever to help you improve your media workflows to increase your productivity.

If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, send us a request from http://www.bitcentral.com

For media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com

Click to Share