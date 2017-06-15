News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Don Hutson's Most Requested Presentation Topics
Have you recently hired Don to come speak at your upcoming event? The following are his most requested presentation topics:
• Successful sales strategies – sell value, not price: This presentation is Don's most popular program. If you would like to sell more products for more money, request this before he comes in for your upcoming event.
• Negotiation skills – the one minute negotiator: This is based off of Don's best selling book. It only takes three simple steps in order to ramp up your negotiation skills. Reach compromises and overcome fear with help from this lecture.
• Entrepreneurial mindset – the one minute entrepreneur:
• Leadership skills – secrets of exceptional leadership: This lecture will give you eight powerful strategies for results. Learn how to create a breakthrough for your team, and achieve outstanding results.
Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse