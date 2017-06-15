 
Don Hutson's Most Requested Presentation Topics

 
 
June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready to improve your sales, negotiation and leadership skills in the near future? Those kind of developments don't just randomly occur overnight. You need to take measures to improve these aspects, which sometimes means learning from the experts. Don Hutson knows exactly how to take these skills to the next level, and he is ready to come present at your next event or conference. And, if you'd rather learn on your own, you can check out his popular e-Store.

Have you recently hired Don to come speak at your upcoming event? The following are his most requested presentation topics:

Successful sales strategies – sell value, not price: This presentation is Don's most popular program. If you would like to sell more products for more money, request this before he comes in for your upcoming event.
Negotiation skills – the one minute negotiator: This is based off of Don's best selling book. It only takes three simple steps in order to ramp up your negotiation skills. Reach compromises and overcome fear with help from this lecture.
Entrepreneurial mindset – the one minute entrepreneur: Based on the New York Times #1 best selling book, you will get the keys to entrepreneurial success. Learn the five things you must have for solid results.
Leadership skills – secrets of exceptional leadership: This lecture will give you eight powerful strategies for results. Learn how to create a breakthrough for your team, and achieve outstanding results.

Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
Don Hutson
