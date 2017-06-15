 

June 2017
The digital "Table Selfie" sets a brand new trend for wedding table decorations

 
Using the Table Selfie
BIRMINGHAM, England - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- UK's largest Photo Booth manufacturer, Photobooths.co.uk, have released the Table Selfie, the upcoming "must have" table centrepiece for weddings and special occasions. It's completely brand new to the market and has never been seen before!

Abolishing the need for disposable cameras, the Table Selfie is a sophisticated turntable camera device that elegantly sits and spins on the centre of a table amongst other table decorations. It captures instant photos and displays them by connecting with a mobile phone.

Table Selfies are perfect for use at wedding breakfasts or evening receptions. Not only do they provide great entertainment for you and your guests, but they also capture unforgettable moments throughout your special occasion for you to treasure forever.

Guests around the table can connect to a Table Selfie via their mobile phone to trigger a photo. Once a picture is taken, guests can save, discard, or even print their photo to a local printer. You can even have even more fun by triggering the Table Selfie camera on other tables!

All photos produced by the Table Selfie can be fully branded to your event with custom templates, colours, and messages.

The Table Selfie is available to hire from £249 (3 hour single hire) or exclusively purchase from £599+VAT (per unit)

