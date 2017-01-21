 
News By Tag
* Photobooth
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brierley Hill
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Photobooths relocate to Excelsior House, Halesowen as part of 2017 expansion plans

Photobooths.co.uk, UK's largest Photo Booth Manufacturer established in Brierley Hill, have invested in a new site in Halesowen to house its offices and factory following on going growth and success.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Photobooth
* Business

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Brierley Hill - West Midlands - England

Subject:
* Companies

BRIERLEY HILL, England - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Photobooths relocate to Excelsior House, Halesowen as part of 2017 expansion plans

Photobooths.co.uk, UK's largest Photo Booth Manufacturer established in Brierley Hill, have invested in a new site in Halesowen to house its offices and factory following on going growth and success.

Managing Director Tim Warrington said that the business would be investing £1.5 million in the new project, in addition to the creation of 10 new jobs in the future.

Excelsior Works, the 1.1-acre site located at Mucklow Hill, Halesowen, was purchased just before the Christmas period. The site compromises of multiple industrial warehouses as well as a spacious, three-storey office block.

Photobooths began trading in 2011 from Hurst Business Park and has sold more than 2000 photo booths worldwide to sole traders and corporate clients including BBC, Monster Energy, Topman, and Jessops etc.

Last year Photobooths celebrated a successful partnership with Moet & Chandon, following the creation of the World's first personalised champagne photo booth. A series of the photo booths were installed across multiple UK Selfridges and Brown Thomas stores.

Over the past 12 months Photobooths has employed more than 10 new members of staff, doubling the company in size. New product development has also rapidly grown, with the company now manufacturing new industry leading equipment, including Magic Photo Mirrors, and LED Dance Floors, and others to be released in the near future.

To celebrate the launch of their proud relocation, Photobooths are holding an open weekend on the 28th-29th January for new and existing customers to have a guided tour of the premises and demonstration of the product range.


Find out more at: http://www.photobooths.co.uk/

Contact
Laura Coles
01217943884
***@photobooth.co.uk
End
Source:Photobooths
Email:***@photobooth.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Photobooths.co.uk News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share