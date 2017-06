Back By Popular Demand - Disney Star Returns To Pasadena

Actor and Comedian Bill Chott Reopens Improv Trick In New Location

Rhonda Zippro

-- Renowned for his improvisational comedy and acting skills, Bill Chott is excited to announce the grand re-opening of thein its brand-new location at the TuTu School, 696 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The famous improv school will offer evening classes with several special events on each Tuesday in June and July to celebrate returning to Pasadena. Additional classes and events will be announced soon.Upcoming events will include, a student showcase, where students can show off what they've learned, that will be a monthly feature at the school. The showcases are free of charge, and the first one will be Tuesday June 27. A sample class is available to all Pasadena residents on July 11, and a new round of four-week classes begin July 18.Bill Chott's television work is highlighted by his portrayal ofon Disney's Emmy Award-winning show. But it was his comedic writing forthat skyrocketed him in the world of improvisation and comedy writing. He has guest starred in everything from television to feature film (). Chott is also an accomplished voice-over actor and announcer heard on many episodes ofandMost recently, Chott received international recognition for his portrayal of the "mailman" on NBC's Golden Globe nominated hit show,Chott worked and trained with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Horatio Sanz, Rachel Dratch, among others at the world-famousFor more information on classes click here ( http://theimprovtrick.weebly.com/ ) or call 323-359-8588