Back By Popular Demand - Disney Star Returns To Pasadena
Actor and Comedian Bill Chott Reopens Improv Trick In New Location
Upcoming events will include, a student showcase, where students can show off what they've learned, that will be a monthly feature at the school. The showcases are free of charge, and the first one will be Tuesday June 27. A sample class is available to all Pasadena residents on July 11, and a new round of four-week classes begin July 18.
Bill Chott's television work is highlighted by his portrayal of Mr. Laritate on Disney's Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place. But it was his comedic writing for The Dana Carvey Show that skyrocketed him in the world of improvisation and comedy writing. He has guest starred in everything from television to feature film (The Ringer, The Rum Diary, Marshall's Miracle). Chott is also an accomplished voice-over actor and announcer heard on many episodes of Saturday Night Live and Curious George. Most recently, Chott received international recognition for his portrayal of the "mailman" on NBC's Golden Globe nominated hit show, This Is Us.
Chott worked and trained with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Horatio Sanz, Rachel Dratch, among others at the world-famous Second City.
For more information on classes click here (http://theimprovtrick.weebly.com/
Media Contact: Rhonda Zippro
***@aol.com
