Holistic Houston Doctors Launch New Website

Contact

Paula Howell

(713) 722-2580

holistichoustondoctor@ gmail.com Paula Howell(713) 722-2580

End

-- Based holistic natural remedies service provider,Alternate Health Management, has announced the launch of their brand new website to help their clients access to a wide range of natural treatments as well as information, to make life easier and healthier than ever before.With the launch of the new website, Alternate Health Management intends to make it easier for people to learn more about holistic natural remedies and how their life can become disease-free by adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The website also aims to educate patients about the lifestyle changes they can make to promote wellness.photo Dean Moriarty via pixabayRun by Dr. Paula Howell and Dr. Shane Powell, the center strongly believes in finding and treating the underlying cause of the problem, rather than merely treating the symptoms. The Houston-based holistic doctors evaluate their patient's symptoms, taking into consideration their thorough health history, comprehensive nutritional analysis, laboratory tests, and other testing. They conduct a complete spinal and postwal examination as a part of their investigation. Their lab tests include hormone testing, blood work, tissue mineral analysis and acoustic cardiography. After which, the treatment and support protocols are customized, based on the individual's unique needs."The whole idea with our philosophy is to rebuild and strengthen each system in your body and remove any interference to wellness. Sustained health and vitality is a possibility,"said Dr. Shane Howell.The wide range of treatments offered by Alternate Health Management include low force chiropractic, cold laser therapy, infrared sauna, advanced nutritional herbal and homeopathic therapy, power plate, Neuro Emotional Technique (NET), Neuro Modulation Technique (NMT) and more. The professionals at this center also provide meaningful instructions about diet, exercise and lifestyle that patients should adopt to live a disease-free life, rather than suggesting cookie-cutter diets, supplement protocols, or expensive tests.In the words of Dr. Paula Howell, "The recommendations to our patients, we generally use for ourselves. These include the following: a daily schedule of posture enhancement exercises, supporting our digestive system, consuming adequate protein, eating a whole foods diet, and regular use of meditation."With life becoming increasing hectic, Alternate Health Management also offers a turbo-charged trigger point massage in 10 minutes to busy professionals, the effect of which is equivalent to a one hour massage. The chiropractic adjustments to affect or correct alignment, motion and/or function of a vertebral joint, is gentle, precise, comprehensive and safe for both infants and the elderly.About Alternate Health Management: Alternative Health Management was launched in 1991 in the Western part of Houston. Both Drs. Paula and Shane Howell are available for nutritional, chiropractic, Neuroemotional Techniques, and additional health consultations in person and over the phone. They generally service Houston and the surrounding areas, although they have also worked with patients in Japan, Singapore, the UK, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and Canada. They have seen over 6,500 patients over the years and have maintained ongoing connections with many of them. A large majority of their patients come from patient referrals, which a great compliment to who they are and what they do. Seeing infants and the elderly is also part of their regular consultation work. for more details visit website :-