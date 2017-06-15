News By Tag
Broadway Theatre of Pitman Annouces The Brooklyn Bridge with opening act First Ladies of Rock & Soul
The FIRST LADIES OF ROCK AND SOUL, Lou Ballezzi, Producer, is an assembly of seasoned singers and musicians in tribute to the songs of "girl groups and singers". This era created one of pop music's most enduring and enjoyable trends. These timeless songs have captivated audiences for generations through radio, TV, movies and theater. Attention to highest detail has been made to re-create a "Note-for-Note"
Saturday, October 14th at 8:00PM
Tickets: $35 & $45 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.
http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
