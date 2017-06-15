Broadway Theatre of Pitman Annouces The Brooklyn Bridge with opening act First Ladies of Rock & Soul

Contact

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com

-- The Brooklyn Bridge Band was established in 1968 out of New York. Over the years this band has performed at many major concert venues. This well known Doo-Wop group has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Dion, The Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys and Steppenwolf. The Brooklyn Bridge has also made many classic television appearances performing on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Della Reese show amongst others. The Brooklyn Bridge Band is sure to put on a performance that entertains and brings back memories. You won't be able to stop singing along with some of their classic hits such as; "Worst That Could Happen," "Welcome Me Love," and "Blessed Is The Rain."The FIRST LADIES OF ROCK AND SOUL, Lou Ballezzi, Producer, is an assembly of seasoned singers and musicians in tribute to the songs of "girl groups and singers". This era created one of pop music's most enduring and enjoyable trends. These timeless songs have captivated audiences for generations through radio, TV, movies and theater. Attention to highest detail has been made to re-create a "Note-for-Note"presentation of these treasured recordings. There is no prerecorded or taped music – all music and vocals are performed live. The FIRST LADIES OF ROCK AND SOUL will take you back to an era of simple fun and musical joy. Come reminisce and have some good old-fashioned fun while you experience the re-creation of timeless hits like "Going to the Chapel", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" and many more!Tickets: $35 & $45 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org