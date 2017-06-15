News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery St Albans is Outstanding Say Ofsted
Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery, Orient Close joins sister nursery in Ridgmont Road in achieving an outstanding Ofsted rating. Both day nurseries have also been shortlisted as nursery finalists for the Herts Advertiser School Awards 2017.
Well, Amanda Griffiths and her team at the Orient Close setting have done just that!
The Ofsted inspector visited the nursery in St Albans on 2nd June 2017 and have just released their findings labelling the provision as outstanding in all areas.
They highlighted the "extremely strong partnership"
Their summary concluded with "The manager leads an inspirational team of impressively talented and highly qualified staff. She provides them with continuous opportunities to develop their talents, skills and teaching through coaching and an abundance of training."
The 'outstanding' news does not stop there though.
The Herts Advertiser newspaper has announced their finalists for their School Awards 2017. In the Nursery of the Year category both Monkey Puzzle, Orient Close and Monkey Puzzle, Ridgmont Road nurseries are included in the 4 announced finalists where the winners will be announced on 28th June at Oaklands College, St Albans during a glitzy award ceremony.
This is an 'outstanding' achievement for Amanda, her management team and all of the staff and parents.
Reflecting on the accomplishments, owner and Nursery Manager Amanda Griffiths commented, "It takes a lot of hard work and commitment from the whole team, so to have Monkey Puzzle, Orient Close rated at the highest level by Ofsted, and join Ridgmont Road in becoming outstanding is a great achievement."
Amanda continued, "It's rare to be awarded such a high accolade and I couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Our children are the most important part of everything decision we make and always come first, an ethos which I believe has helped to create this outstanding culture at the nursery. Hopefully we will be able to celebrate further with success at this year's School Awards."
Amanda and the staff at the nursery will not be complacent after receiving the award and will continue to reflect on their practice ensuring all areas continue to be at the highest level and to provide the very best in childcare in St. Albans.
More information on the Monkey Puzzle Nursery in Orient Close, St Albans can be found at http://monkeypuzzlestalbans.co.uk/
Contact
Amanda Griffiths
Monkey Puzzle St Albans
01727 568 366
***@monkeypuzzlestalbans.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse