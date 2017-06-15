News By Tag
Standard Travel Wages Reach All-Time High In May
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – May 2017
• Northern salaries lead the way
• Average wages for new travel jobs reach second highest figure in past year
• New vacancies and candidates rise month-on-month and year-on-year
Jump in standard travel pay
Average pay for the typical new travel job has risen to its highest recorded level, according to the latest C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
With an average of £23,607, new standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000) now come with a salary 2.45 per cent higher than in April 2017 and 3.36 per cent above May 2016. This is the highest total since the index was introduced in 2011 and follows the 4.92 per cent monthly increase seen in April.
Much of the rise was due to the 6.70% monthly spike in northern salaries, which saw wages for new travel jobs in the area reach their highest point for three years (since May 2014) and jump 10.29% annually.
Overall, average travel wages stood at £26,068 in May, which was their second highest figure in the past year despite a 0.33 per cent dip from April.
Speaking about the results, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
"We also had an exceptional month in the north. With a jump of 6.70%, northern travel salaries have reached a three-year high and are up over 10% from the same point last year. That's a stunning figure and is largely a result of the higher wages being offered for some Business Travel Consultant roles in Manchester, Edinburgh and in the north-east."
Strong month for vacancies and registrations
With a monthly increase of 17 per cent, May 2017 recorded the second highest number of new travel jobs since April 2015. The month also saw a 15 per cent rise in candidate registrations, which was 18 per cent higher than in May 2016.
In fact, both the number of new vacancies and job seekers has increased year-on-year in every month of 2017 so far. This means that the volume of new travel jobs has increased by 28% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2016.
Ms Kolosinska added: "There seems to be no let-up in activity in 2017. Once again, we have seen more travel jobs being made available than at the same point last year as well as more candidates searching for new roles. This can only be good for the industry as it shows that great candidates are feeling confident enough to look for new opportunities and are available to companies offering the right package."
……………………………………………………
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
End
