Are you our next Web Application Developer?

--At our office in central Copenhagen, you will join a team of around 30 highly experienced colleagues working with clinical data in the pharmaceutical industry. Since opening our doors in 2007, we have attracted some of the industry's leading experts and have expanded our business from SAS programming, to QlikView apps for pharma, to the new Glandon suite of tools, web-based applications to help our customers cope with new requirements in the industry.For the past year, we have been developing the first two Glandon tools. We have several customers who are interested, and we are looking for a full-time developer to help us take these tools to the next level.The Glandon suite of tools will provide customers with an innovative way to comply with new industry requirements for CDISC Standards – a standardized structure for data gathered from clinical trials. The Glandon suite currently consists of a central Metadata Repository, a tool to build CRFs (Case Report Forms – forms to collect individual patient information for clinical trials), and two additional tools that are in the prototype stage.The Glandon project is growing rapidly. You will become the 12th person to join the team. Currently eight of us are based in Denmark, two are working remotely from the UK, and one splits his time between Stockholm and Copenhagen. The team meets up regularly in Copenhagen for project meetings and the occasional afternoon beer.You will initially be responsible for the further development of one of the tools in the suite, covering all aspects of the development lifecycle. You will be using standard Ruby on Rails technology, Javascript, JQuery, and Bootstrap.In the future, additional tools based on graph technology will be developed, and you will be involved in this work as well. Your solutions will be integral to the development and maintenance of the full suite of tools.You are a skilled developer in in Spring, Django, Python, and/or Ruby on Rails. You have solid experience with Javascript, JQuery, and Bootstrap. You would enjoy the challenge of working with an international group of experts, both on-site and remotely, and are comfortable speaking and writing in English on a daily basis. Travel is not required.You are experienced with Agile software development methods and are comfortable working with GitHub and JIRA.You are highly driven with a structured, thorough approach. You will contribute to the good-humored and supportive working environment at the S-cubed office, driving your own tasks to completion, with the flexibility to change direction and squeeze in urgent tasks when required. You are motivated to learn new skills and to perform a wide variety of tasks.We do not expect you to have any knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry or CDISC standards. The focus for this role is technical development. Any experience in Semantic Web, RDF, OWL, triple stores such as Apache Fuseki, or graph databases (in particular Neo4j Development)would be an unexpected plus.You will develop your skills as a web developer and become qualified within the niche of Pharma IT – an expertise that is in high demand in the Copenhagen area. You will be part of a growing company, where employees' contributions are welcome and there is a chance to influence the company's evolution.We are an international group working with a culture based on our core values: Integrity, Openness, Flexibility, and Fun. We strive to tailor each position to suit the employee's individual requirements and personal situation. We believe that work-life balance is vital to the performance of the company as a whole, and we do our best to accommodate flexible working hours and the possibility of working from home.We offer a competitive salary based on experience, a yearly bonus based on company and individual performance, 10% pension contribution to the company pension scheme in addition to salary, 32 days of vacation per year, and private health insurance. We also provide a laptop computer, mobile telephone, and a home internet connection.Jobindex serves as recruitment partner on this position. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant at Jobindex Agnethe Taps at +45 88 63 00 39.We look forward to hearing from you.