Hexachords creates the first music composed by an artificial intelligence for a documentary
Hexachords ignites the use of artificial intelligence in musical composition. For the first time, it produced a music composed by an artificial intelligence, used for the documentary directed by Anna Kwak and broadcast on French TV.
This artificial intelligence, called Orb, was conceived and developed by the French start-up Hexachords. It is the result of five years working on an analysis and profound understanding of music and musical composition.
Hexachords' music was chosen by the editing team of the documentary without knowing it has been composed by an artificial intelligence.
This is, therefore, a unique proof of concept about the capacities of the AI Orb, which is able to compose tracks with the level of quality required for TV programmes broadcast internationally.
About Hexachords
Created in 2015, Hexachords brings three music lovers together. They work on musical composition, new technologies and their artificial intelligence.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 21, 2017