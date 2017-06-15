Al Ansari Exchange commits AED 10 million to Dubai Cares

The company's renewed commitment is in line with the UAE's 'Year of Giving 2017' and follows an initial pledge made in March 2017

-- UAE, June 21, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has committed AED 10 million to Dubai Cares in line with the recently announced UAE's 'Year of Giving 2017'.Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "It is a momentous occasion to witness the growth of Dubai Cares as one of the world's leading philanthropic organizations, working towards providing equal opportunities for girls and boys to access quality education. Since Dubai Cares' inception, Al Ansari Exchange has been one of its key partners supporting the organization in its effort to reach out to as many children and young people as possible and help impact their lives as well as that of their families and communities.""We remain committed to supporting Dubai Cares in its coming chapter as per the announcement of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on the occasion of Dubai Cares' tenth anniversary. This huge humanitarian initiative, which began more than a decade ago, has achieved remarkable milestones, driven by our confidence and keenness to continue to provide financial assistance to charitable and philanthropic organizations,"concluded Al Ansari.Al Ansari Exchange has been a key supporter of Dubai Cares since its launch, previously contributing AED 10 million towards providing quality education to tens of thousands of children in India, Pakistan and the Philippines.Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Cares said: "As we close a chapter full of achievements that have been beyond our expectations and as we look forward to accomplishing even more in the next 10 years, we are proud to have on our side long-standing partners such as Al Ansari Exchange. This support by one of country's leading exchange companies is evidence of the growing emphasis that is being laid on corporate social responsibility, particularly during the Year of Giving 2017. Such support will help us reach out to many more children and young people in developing countries that have limited or no access to quality education and help transform their lives and that of future generations."Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is a UAE-based global philanthropic organization working towards providing children and young people in developing countries access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be integrated, impactful, sustainable and scalable.