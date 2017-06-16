 
Bose Authorized Dealer Front Row Electronics Lines Up Entire Range of Innovative Products from Bose

Want to shop for Bose headphones, accessories, home theater, or any of the Bose accessories and remotes? Front Row Electronics, a Bose authorized dealer, is offering them all at the most competitive costs.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bring home this season any innovative products from Bose, because a reputed Bose authorized dealer, Front Row Electronics, is offering entire range of Bose products at incredible discounts.

Besides FREE ground shipping, the price discount must be a lucrative option for Bose fans. Any Bose products, which could be Bose sound systems, Bose headphones, or Bose remotes and accessories, are usually costly, though value worth. This is why the demand for Bose products has always been very high.

Front Row Electronics has lined up popular and very demanding Bose sound systems like Bose Solo 15 series II TV sound system at $449.00, Bose Lifestyle SoundTouch 535 Home Entertainment System at $3499.00, Bose SoundTouch 120 Home Theater System at $999.00, Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar & WB-300 Wall Bracket – Bundle at $738.95, and a lot more.

"All of our Bose products are shipped FREE of cost while offering them at discounts. Shop today's featured Bose products and grab those discounts you'll unlikely find anywhere else. Moreover, we, a Bose authorized dealer, guarantee to provide you only genuine, factory-new Bose products, all of which will be carrying the Bose limited warranty. So, shop with our store confidently and enjoy our season's offers," said an executive of Front Row Electronics, www.FrontRowElectronics.com

About Front Row Electronics:

For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.

This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store. Shoppers are ensured of tension-free shopping on this store www.FrontRowElectronics.com as this website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology. It means whatever shoppers are doing on this store everything is protected from payment to personal information. Shop confident. For more details, call them Monday – Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST. Their executives will be glad to talk to you on any issue.

Business site:

www.FrontRowElectronics.com

Address:

151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,

Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693

(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).

Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com

