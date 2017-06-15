News By Tag
M3M City Heights sector 67 Gurgaon
M3M has recently launched its new residential project in Sector 65, Gurgaon known as the M3M City Heights. M3M City Heights is a blend of dazzling perspective, fine plan together with city living.
M3M has emerged as one of the leading players in the real estate market in India and has developed numerous residential and commercial ventures in India. The company has created brand equity within a very short span of time. The firm commitment towards developing a quality standard, unique design, technology to examine customer needs and offers services that are best for their requirement has led to the success of the company to a great level.
The project is a premium residences developed with state-of-art facilities and services for the residents to enjoy and live a comfortable lifestyle. Sprawling over 14 acres of landscape area, the project includes 12 floors with 2 and 3 BHK spacious and luxury apartments. It has project size ranging from 1400 to 4000 sq.ft surrounded by natures' greenery. The project has world-class infrastructure including rooftop cafe, unhindered view of nature, Observatory Deck with amazing view of the city skyline, high-speed elevators, modular kitchen with European style cabinetry, double gazing for minimizing the wastage of energy and much more for living a peaceful life. The apartments are designed in a way that each corner is properly ventilated with fresh air and light.
M3M City Heights is strategically located on the Golf Course Extension Road giving it seamless connectivity to most of the major areas of Gurgaon and Delhi/ NCR. It is well-connected to IGI Airport, Metro Corridor, NH-8, 60 meters wide main arterial road, Metro line and South Delhi via Gurgaon Faridabad Expressway. It is also situated in vicinity to the Retail Shops, Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Entertainment Areas, Shopping Complexes and Business Hub.
Together with a good location, the project offers numerous leisure amenities for the residents to assure a comfortable, luxurious and peaceful living. The amenities are well-planned within the project promises to rejuvenate and relax the residents. The amenities include club, Swimming pool, gymnasium, huge garden and park area with shaded trees and sitting arrangements for the inhabitants to spend quality time with family and friends. It also includes kids play zone, health facilities, community hall, Jogging path, Internet service, medical facilities, reserve and visitor parking, Laundromat, waste disposal, maintenance staff and bus services. Safety is the top concern while purchasing a property and thus the security features offered by the developer include 24*7 Water Supply and Power Backup, security round the clock, Home Access Control system to assure the residents a safe place for their loved ones.
