Celebrate Summer at Corp Amman Hotel in Jordan

Summer is in full swing. Get through the scorching heat with a cool 20% off stay offer at Corp Amman Hotel,

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- Summer is in full swing. Get through the scorching heat with a cool 20% off stay offer at Corp Amman Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding. The promotion has been designed to celebrate summer and is guaranteed to get the sting out of the sweltering heat.Rolling out the promotion, Nizam Bou Antoun, General Manager of Corp Amman Hotel, said, "Summer is a time for family travel and our special holiday offer is tailored to provide guests with the ultimate value. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, a family vacation, or a business trip, Corp Amman Hotel has all that you need. Take advantage of our superb summer package and enjoy a glorious celebration of the season with outstanding accommodation, dining and relaxation venues."• 20% off Rack Rate on rooms• Non refundable• Bed & Breakfast (Or Suhour)• Free WiFi• Free access to the health club and poolCorp Amman Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a 4-star property featuring 108 elegantly appointed rooms and suites equipped with the finest facilities. Designed to be one of the city's prestigious addresses, the hotel boasts three multi-functional meeting rooms and a spectacular ballroom equipped with the latest technology and facilities. Diners too have an excellent choice of restaurants with the hotel's culinary team offering an extensive selection of regional and international flavours. One may opt for all-day-dining restaurant 'The Boulevard' or the roof-top Lebanese restaurant 'Mood'. 'Snug' lobby lounge is ideal for tasty nibbles and refreshing cold and hot drinks. For relaxation, the hotel offers a trendy fitness centre 'Orange' where you can enjoy an invigorating workout followed by a pampering soak in the temperature controlled outdoor swimming pool or indulge in tranquil spa treatments.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 6975146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com