Celebrate Summer at Corp Amman Hotel in Jordan
Summer is in full swing. Get through the scorching heat with a cool 20% off stay offer at Corp Amman Hotel,
Rolling out the promotion, Nizam Bou Antoun, General Manager of Corp Amman Hotel, said, "Summer is a time for family travel and our special holiday offer is tailored to provide guests with the ultimate value. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, a family vacation, or a business trip, Corp Amman Hotel has all that you need. Take advantage of our superb summer package and enjoy a glorious celebration of the season with outstanding accommodation, dining and relaxation venues."
Summer Celebration
• 20% off Rack Rate on rooms
• Non refundable
• Bed & Breakfast (Or Suhour)
• Free WiFi
• Free access to the health club and pool
About Corp Amman Hotel
Corp Amman Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a 4-star property featuring 108 elegantly appointed rooms and suites equipped with the finest facilities. Designed to be one of the city's prestigious addresses, the hotel boasts three multi-functional meeting rooms and a spectacular ballroom equipped with the latest technology and facilities. Diners too have an excellent choice of restaurants with the hotel's culinary team offering an extensive selection of regional and international flavours. One may opt for all-day-dining restaurant 'The Boulevard' or the roof-top Lebanese restaurant 'Mood'. 'Snug' lobby lounge is ideal for tasty nibbles and refreshing cold and hot drinks. For relaxation, the hotel offers a trendy fitness centre 'Orange' where you can enjoy an invigorating workout followed by a pampering soak in the temperature controlled outdoor swimming pool or indulge in tranquil spa treatments.
For more information about the hotel please visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
Or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
