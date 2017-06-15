 
Industry News





Born Ready Apparel Neon Clocks

Born Ready Apparel presents the perfect time piece to represent your Coast Guard service.
 
 
BRA012-Semper-Paratus-FlagART-01
BRA012-Semper-Paratus-FlagART-01
 
Listed Under

YORKTOWN, Va. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Bright, Bold and on time. Born Ready Apparel is now offering the perfect piece of artwork to represent the pride and tenacity of a Coast Guard Member. Neon clocks are a unique addition to any room, office, garage, or shed. Born Ready Apparel's original designs and Official Coast Guard images circled by beautifully colored neon lights.

Born Ready Apparel's Neon Clocks measure in at 15" wide by 15" high and 2.5" deep. The clocks are surrounded by a chrome bezel with hand bent neon tube. Aluminum hands and a quartz clock movement keep the time accurate and reliable.

Each time piece is hand crafted and takes approximately 5-7 business days for production prior to shipping.

Our Values

Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.

Our Gear

All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.

Our Team

The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!

To get this item visit:

https://bornreadyapparel.com/product-category/sea-bag/usc...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at www.bornreadyapparel.com

Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/uscgbornreadyapparel/), Instagram, Pintrest, or Google+

Born Ready Apparel
***@bornreadyapparel.com
Click to Share