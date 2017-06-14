News By Tag
Supergeo Holds SuperGIS Cup 2017 to Promote Geographic Thinking
Supergeo has held SuperGIS Cup to promote geographic thinking among students in Taiwan for years. For 2017, the due date for submitting proposals is June 30.
This competition welcomes students from different disciplines in Taiwan to participate in, and it involves two stages. In the first stage, participants have to submit an original project about GIS application. In the next stage, the GIS skills of participants will be tested, which means students will have to manipulate GIS software to perform certain functions. High prize and the certificate of merit will be awarded to the outstanding teams which get the highest total scores.
The last SuperGIS Cup, held in 2015, had attracted students with different majors to register. The champion was the team from Chien Hsin University. Their proficient skills in operating GIS software and the well-organized project had greatly impressed the jury.
Because similar events held by Supergeo always attract many students and receive positive feedback, Supergeo will continue to hold contests in the future to promote the importance of geospatial technology and the value of geographic thinking. Also, Supergeo looks forward to co-organizing similar competitions with institutes abroad, hoping to students from all over the world can share this vision.
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
