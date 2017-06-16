 
Novo Precision Introduces Cut to Length System w Integrated Chamfering Unit

All In One Machine Will Bring Efficiency to Customer's Shop Floor
 
 
BRISTOL, Conn. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Novo Precision, manufacturer of equipment and services for the wire industry, has introduced a new Cut to Length System with an Integrated Chamfering Unit to its line of Turnkey Systems.  Novo's machine catalog continues to grow as the chamfering system follows the April release of the Novo Cutting System with Integrated Rotary Straightener.

"We continue to evolve to meet and exceed our customer's needs" states Sherwood Griffing, VP or Sales and Business Development at Novo.  "We realize that in the ultra competitive manufacturing market efficiency and quality are paramount" continues Griffing.  This Novo machine has both concepts in mind as it is an all in one cutting machine.  The chamfering unit can be engaged so the system can straighten and cut parts with the cut end getting chamfered.  If a particular job doesn't call for chamferring the unit can be disengaged to cut parts at a very impressive rate of speed. "With a touch of a button the machine can switch in and out of chamfer mode and just as easy part lengths and run speeds can be modified" states Gene Holmes, V.P. Engineering and designer of the system.

Part quality is also of utmost importance to the customer so as with all of their machines Novo's system uses a quill on quill cutting process which results in a clean burr-free cut.  Length tolerances as low as .002" can be maintain and machine speed can be adjusted to produce thousands of parts per hour.  The machines come complete with a state of the art control box that makes it easy to change any part variables.  Options such as enclosures, back up tooling and on-site training can be added on.

The Cut to Length System with Chamfering Unit came about through customer demand.  "We received inquiries around chamfering and our engineering department ran with it" states Griffing.  "Our product lines are constantly evolving based off our customer needs and we are fortunate that we have the engineers and tool makers that have the experience and the vision to produce these solutions."

For more information on this system or to view a video of the machine in production go to http://www.novoprecision.com/video-gallery/servo-cut-to-l... .  Or give Sherwood a call at 860-583-0517 to discuss this machine or to find a solution to your wire cutting needs.

Media Contact
Sherwood Griffing
860-583-0517
***@novoprecision.com
