Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation to Host Annual Dinner Celebration & Auction Featuring Austin Dillon

 
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stewart Marchman-Act Foundation (SMA Foundation) is pleased to announce the details of its sold out annual Dinner Celebration and Auction fundraiser.

This year's event will feature Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and is being presented by title sponsor, Brown & Brown Insurance.  Scheduled for June 28 at the DAYTONA 500 Club at Daytona International Speedway, the event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social for all and a VIP reception for sponsors, followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m.

This year's theme is "The Great Outdoors: Join the Adventure," inspired by some of Austin's hobbies, hunting and fishing.  In line with the night's theme, there will be live music from 6-7 p.m. by the Penny Creek Band, a contemporary bluegrass band out of Melbourne, Fla., and the recommended dress is 'camo couture.'

The funds raised will be used to support the immediate needs of SMA's mental health programs and services.

"Mental health was identified as the number one community health priority for 2017 for many of the communities that SMA serves, making it a priority for the Foundation's current fundraising efforts," said Melissa Murphy, chair of the SMA Foundation board.

Held every year immediately prior to the summer races at Daytona International Speedway, this fundraising event draws more than 400 attendees each year and is supported by numerous business and individuals in the community.

"We are proud of the support of our community and sponsors and we want to offer them a great experience when they come out to our events," said Jennifer Secor, executive director of the SMA Foundation.

The live auction is one of the most popular activities during the evening.  Some of the items being presented for auction on June 28 are:

·      - A Stetson hat autographed by all artists who performed at the 2017 Country 500

·      -  All Access NBC TV Experience at the Coke 400 for Four (4)

·      - Handmade leather Daytona 500 champion jacket, autographed by 2017 winner

For more information about the event, please contact Cyndi Wysong at 386-254-1136, or email cwysong@smabehavioral.org.

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is a 501C-3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempted contributions by the US Internal Revenue Service. They accept cash donations, stocks and securities, as well as land and property. They can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com or reached via telephone at 386-254-1136.

About Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundationwas founded by Jim Foster at the request of Hal Marchman in 1997. The volunteer board of directors is comprised of leading professionals, business leaders, and citizens from the Volusia/Flagler area. The Foundation's sole mission is to build resources, public awareness, and research to support the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, the leading non-profit behavioral healthcare organization in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

Contact
Cyndi Wysong
***@smabehavioral.org
Source:Stewart Marchman-Act Foundation
Email:***@smabehavioral.org
