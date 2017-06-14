Axiomtek Announces the Arrival of the Palm-sized Transportation Computer–the tBOX100-838-FL

Media Contact

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of Axiomtek's newest transportation embedded computer, the tBOX100-838-FL. The rugged tBOX100-838-FL comes with the onboard, quad-core Intel® Atom™ processor E3845, along with the onboard DDR3L memory of up to 4GB. The compact vehicle PC features five BNC connectors with four video-in and one audio-in as well as one capture card for DVR surveillance applications. It was designed to withstand a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. This fanless embedded system is certified with E-Mark and ISO 7637 for vehicle applications and is in compliance with EN 50155, EN 50121, DNV 2.4, and IEC 60945."Axiomtek's tBOX100-838-FL is our specialized embedded system for the vehicle, railway, and marine markets. It is cost-effective and rugged, with heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case that can withstand challenging day-to-day operational conditions. The compact size of this fanless transportation computer ensures that it can fit into a variety of space constricting environments,"said Jerry Huang, a product manager of Transportation Embedded System Division at Axiomtek. "This feature-rich, cost-effective system is ideal for security surveillance, transportation controller, and data transfer and management."The tBOX100-838-FL has good communications capability, with one full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM card slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth applications. For system integrators with extensive storage needs, the Intel® Atom™-based transportation box PC offers one 2.5" SATA HDD and one mSATA.The tBOX100-838-FL will be available in August of 2017. For more information about product or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com- CE (Class A), E-Mark and ISO 7637 certified; EN 50155, EN 50121, and DNV 2.4, IEC 60945 compliant- Low power consumption Intel® Atom™ E3845 4C@1.91 GHz onboard CPU- Rich I/O design including two GbE LANs (M12 or RJ-45 connector), one DC power input (M12 or phoenix connector), four antenna openings, one COM, five BNC (four video-in and one audio-in), one VGA, two USB 2.0 ports, one remote power switch, and one reset button.- DDR3L-1333 4GB memory onboard- Wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C (-40°F ~ +158°F) with W.T. SSD- Withstand vibration of up to 3 Grms with SSD and 1 Grm with HDD- Intelligent power management solution (9-36VDC wide power input)- Expandable and customizable with 1 PCI Express Mini Card slot and 1 SIM card slotAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.