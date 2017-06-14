News By Tag
Axiomtek Announces the Arrival of the Palm-sized Transportation Computer–the tBOX100-838-FL
Key Features:
- CE (Class A), E-Mark and ISO 7637 certified; EN 50155, EN 50121, and DNV 2.4, IEC 60945 compliant
- Low power consumption Intel® Atom™ E3845 4C@1.91 GHz onboard CPU
- Rich I/O design including two GbE LANs (M12 or RJ-45 connector), one DC power input (M12 or phoenix connector), four antenna openings, one COM, five BNC (four video-in and one audio-in), one VGA, two USB 2.0 ports, one remote power switch, and one reset button.
- DDR3L-1333 4GB memory onboard
- Wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C (-40°F ~ +158°F) with W.T. SSD
- Withstand vibration of up to 3 Grms with SSD and 1 Grm with HDD
- Intelligent power management solution (9-36VDC wide power input)
- Expandable and customizable with 1 PCI Express Mini Card slot and 1 SIM card slot
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
