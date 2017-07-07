News By Tag
Mansea Metal Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway
Sponsorship opportunity coincides with Mansea's 10-year anniversary
The sponsorship opportunity coincides with Mansea's 10-year anniversary. Established in 2007, the company provides high-quality metal roofing and siding solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural, and equestrian customers. Mansea began with a mission to demonstrate the advantages of choosing metal over asphalt to provide customers with lasting, durable roofing solutions. Years later, with the addition of a second location, a post frame building line, and much more, Mansea Metal has become a trusted partner to the communities in which it operates. The company will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an open house event in August.
"What a great way to celebrate Mansea's 10-year anniversary,"
"We are excited to partner with Mansea Metal at the Kentucky Speedway," said Mike Cash, Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings at Axalta. "Like Axalta, Mansea is focused on bringing high quality solutions to its customers by offering superior products and exceptional customer service. We enjoy doing business with customers who align with our company values and are excited to see a great customer like Mansea represented on the track."
For updates on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet, follow @AxaltaRacing on Twitter. For more information on Mansea visit www.manseametal.com
About Mansea Metal
As a small, local company located in Winchester, Kentucky and Mt. Zion, Illinois, Mansea Metal manufactures everything in their facility, from metal roofing panels to their Midwestern Buildings line of pole barn building packages. As the manufacturer they are able to provide the highest quality metal, tailored to your exact specifications, for a fraction of the cost. Their metal panels are available in multiple profiles and 20 striking colors, giving you endless design options. With more than 30 years' combined experience in the industry, they strive to deliver superior service given by skilled workmen and professional representatives.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Marissa Brugnoli
***@axaltacs.com
