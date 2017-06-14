 
Golden Software Releases Network Licenses for Surfer® and Grapher™

New License Options Provide Flexibility for Organizations of Any Size
 
 
GOLDEN, Colo. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Golden Software, LLC (http://www.goldensoftware.com/), the leading developer of affordable scientific graphics software, announces the immediate availability of concurrent use licensing for Surfer (http://www.goldensoftware.com/products/surfer) version 14, a powerful 2D and 3D mapping, modeling and analysis program, and Grapher (http://www.goldensoftware.com/products/grapher) version 12, a 2D and 3D graphing and analysis program.

The new concurrent use license provides dynamic use and management options for Surfer and Grapher users. System administrators can track software usage and control access to the software while standardizing the software across organizations. Concurrent use licenses maximize access to Surfer and Grapher while minimizing the cost to the organization.

"The new license model gives users greater flexibility when managing Golden Software licenses. Now, organizations of any size, from a one-(wo)man shop to a global enterprise can get the most from their software and software budget," said Golden Software CEO Blakelee Mills. "We are pleased to offer additional licensing options to best fits the needs of our users."

For users currently running single-user licenses of Surfer and Grapher, Golden Software is offering a trade-in credit for those wishing to convert to a concurrent use license. "As providers of affordable software solutions, it only makes sense to provide an affordable solution for those wanting to transition to a concurrent use license," said Mills.

Surfer is a leading competitor in XYZ data modeling software. Surfer offers thirteen different gridding methods, including Kriging with variograms, to convert regularly or irregularly spaced XYZ data into uniform grids. Display a grid or digital elevation model (DEM) as one of ten fully customizable 2D and 3D grid-based map types, including contour and 3D surface maps. Enhance the display by adding point locations and raster or vector base maps. Surfer is used extensively for terrain modeling and analysis, landscape visualization, surface analysis, gridding, volumetrics, 2D map generation, and much more.

Grapher is a leading competitor in scientific graphing software. Designed for scientists, engineers, and business professionals, Grapher converts data from numerous file formats into more than 70 fully customizable graph types. Practically every component of Grapher's plot is customizable allowing users to quickly and easily create publication-quality graphs.

Both products operate in a Microsoft® Windows environment with Windows Vista, 7, 8 (excluding RT), or 10. Pricing information is available online (http://www.goldensoftware.com/products/pricing). Discounted upgrade pricing from previous versions of Surfer and Grapher is available. Both products includes free updates and free technical support. Full online documentation is included. To download a free trial (http://www.goldensoftware.com/products/free-trial) or place an order (http://shop.goldensoftware.com/), visit www.GoldenSoftware.com.

About Golden Software:
Founded in 1983, Golden Software is a leading developer of affordable scientific graphics software. Its customer base includes over 100,000 users involved in oil and gas exploration, mining, geosciences, engineering, business, education, and government in 186 countries and territories. Golden Software offers seven products: Surfer® for gridding, contouring and 3D surface mapping; Voxler® for 3D data visualization; Grapher™ for 2D and 3D graphing; Strater® for well log, borehole and cross section plotting; MapViewer™ for thematic mapping and spatial analysis; Didger® for digitizing and coordinate conversion; and Raster Tools, an Esri® ArcMap add-in for interpolating raster datasets. For additional information, visit www.GoldenSoftware.com or call 303-279-1021.

