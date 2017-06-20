News By Tag
Web India is Offering Huge Discount on All its Web Services on the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr
Web India is celebrating Eid al-Fitr with special offers on Web Development, Design and Online Promotion services.
Company is also going to complete 6 years of its establishment this year and therefore is happy to announce a joint celebration on the festival of Eid. Company's goal is achieving better and bigger with time.
As a team company focuses more on quality and more reliable services to its clients and with Eid al-Fitr around the corner, an additional benefit of flat 30% - 50% on all web services is declared by the company. By offering huge discount, the company tries to make the festival more special and also wishing everyone a very happy Eid al-Fitr.
This is the best time to avail the services as prices have been lowered to its minimum with flat 30% - 50% discount. Web India assures no compromise on quality during special offers.
The validity of the offer will be limited to a period of 3 days starting from the day of Eid al-Fitr. Awail the best offer before the time runs away!
About Web India Solution.Net:
We are one of the fastest growing IT enterprises in Delhi, having more than 500 clients globally. We are the leader in providing entire range of web solutions. We creatively and effectively plan design and promote it for you. We work closely with our clients to ensure efficient results.
For more information please visit https://webindiasolution.net/
Follow Web India Solution at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Web India Solution.Net, 011- 4106-3511
info@webindiasolution.net
***@webindiasolution.net
Page Updated Last on: Jun 20, 2017