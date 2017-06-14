Teleradiology Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2022

Media Contact

Teleradiology Market - The report covers forecast and analysis for the teleradiology market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast for 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the teleradiology market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the teleradiology market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the teleradiology market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein category type and modality type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, therapy and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.The study provides a decisive view on the teleradiology market by segmenting the market based on category type, modality type and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Based on category type the market is segmented into hardware, software and telecom and networking. Based on modality type the market is segmented into X-ray, Computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, nuclear medicines, and fluoroscopy. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for teleradiology-based on individual therapy in all the regions and countries.The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Virtual Radiologic, Agfa-Gevaert Group, ONRAD, Inc., Global Diagnostics Ltd., Everlight Radiology, 4ways Healthcare Limited, RamSoft, Inc., Sectra AB and HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd. among others.This report segments the global teleradiology market as follows:Global Teleradiology Market: Category Type Segment AnalysisHardwareSoftwareTelecom and networkingGlobal Teleradiology Market: Modality Type Segment AnalysisX-rayComputed tomography (CT)Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)UltrasoundNuclear MedicineFluoroscopyGlobal Teleradiology Market: Regional Segment AnalysisNorth AmericaU.S.EuropeUKFranceGermanyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East and Africa