Teleradiology Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2022
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, therapy and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view on the teleradiology market by segmenting the market based on category type, modality type and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Based on category type the market is segmented into hardware, software and telecom and networking. Based on modality type the market is segmented into X-ray, Computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, nuclear medicines, and fluoroscopy. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for teleradiology-
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Virtual Radiologic, Agfa-Gevaert Group, ONRAD, Inc., Global Diagnostics Ltd., Everlight Radiology, 4ways Healthcare Limited, RamSoft, Inc., Sectra AB and HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd. among others.
This report segments the global teleradiology market as follows:
Global Teleradiology Market: Category Type Segment Analysis
Hardware
Software
Telecom and networking
Global Teleradiology Market: Modality Type Segment Analysis
X-ray
Computed tomography (CT)
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Ultrasound
Nuclear Medicine
Fluoroscopy
Global Teleradiology Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
