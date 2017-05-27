News By Tag
United States Medical Electrodes Market Trends Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2022
Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation)
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
3M
Graphic Controls
Tianrun Medical
Ad-Tech Medical
Screentec Medical
Kls Martin Group
Erbe Elektromedizin
Market Segment by Type, covers
Disposable Medical Electrodes
Reusable Medical Electrodes
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
ECG
EEG
EMG
Defibrillation
Others
Key Chapters to deeply display the North America Medical Electrodes market :
Chapter 1, to describe Medical Electrodes Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Medical Electrodes, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Medical Electrodes, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017
