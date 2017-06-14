News By Tag
'Ajura Family Sharing'-Another Cool Feature Added by Ajura
Now Share Credits with Your Family Members and Friends Easily
The CEO of the company, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee, comments on this new feature addition "Ajura Family sharing is another cool feature added in the app that empowers its users to share their credit balance with friends & family members."
Mr. Chatterjee adds, "Family sharing is a very useful feature as one user can share credit with other Ajura user during any kind of urgency if the latter runs out of balance."
Ajura covers a wide spectrum of features such as low-cost International Roaming across 200 countries that helps travelers save up to 90% on their roaming bills. Besides this, Ajura offers Global Number Service by which businessman can own international phone numbers of up to 58 countries.
About Ajura
Ajura is a vertical of REVE Group, which is headquartered in Singapore with its development centers in Bangladesh & India. Ajura has users from 114 countries which makes it a global communication service provider.
Ajura Editor's Desk
Ajura Customer Support is available round the clock for your assistance. For any further media query or information, kindly email: media@ajura.com
https://www.ajura.com
