'Ajura Family Sharing'-Another Cool Feature Added by Ajura

Now Share Credits with Your Family Members and Friends Easily

End

-- Ajura, the leading communication solution provider has released the Family Sharing feature to enable Ajura customers share credit with their family and friends. Family Sharing in Ajura works on a Parent-Child hierarchy. One simply needs to authorize the other Ajura user to use his credits/outcall minutes using the option available on the app. Anyone who is authorized to use credit via Family Sharing can use the required amount of credit from the available balance of the Parent User.The CEO of the company,, comments on this new feature addition ", "Ajura covers a wide spectrum of features such as low-cost International Roaming across 200 countries that helps travelers save up to 90% on their roaming bills. Besides this, Ajura offers Global Number Service by which businessman can own international phone numbers of up to 58 countries.Ajura is a vertical of REVE Group, which is headquartered in Singapore with its development centers in Bangladesh & India. Ajura has users from 114 countries which makes it a global communication service provider.Ajura Customer Support is available round the clock for your assistance. For any further media query or information, kindly email: media@ajura.com