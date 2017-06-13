Blessings from Enchanted Earth - Where True Magick Happens

Enchanted Earth is proud to announce our 8 year anniversary!

-- Enchanted Earth is proud to announce our 8 year anniversary!As one of the distinctive shops in the Tampa Bay area we are located in delightful Dunedin Florida. To celebrate this special event and to show our gratitude to the community we serve we will be offering special pricing for services and merchandise the entire week of July 6th, in addition to our monthly psychic fair the first full weekend of every month. Enchanted Earth has several amazing Readers available by appointment and walk in are always welcome. Some of the services offered include Reiki Healings, Crystal & Stone Readings, Spiritual Advisors, Dream Interpretations, Empathic Readings, Palmistry, and Oracle & Tarot Cards. Check our Facebook page for updates on what is to come for the anniversary week. Appointments will book up fast ... call (727) 216-6594 for information or to schedule an appointment.Shop owners Kim & Doug Truitt have lived in Dunedin for more than 20 years. They love all the energy, charm, and artistic flare that Dunedin has to offer. Kim had a dream that one day she would own and operate a Spiritual Shop in Dunedin that gave back to the community by offering affordable prices on Unique Merchandise, Handcrafted Gifts, Spiritual Classes & Workshops, along with Psychic Readings. On Kim's birthday in July of 2009 Enchanted Earth became a reality and opened it's doors. Since that day Enchanted Earth has flourished with the community's support.Located at 733 Main Street in Dunedin, FL the shop is open 11am to 8pm Monday thru Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday. The Enchanted Earth Shop is a place for all your Spiritual needs. Located in beautiful Dunedin Florida, they carry a wide range of Metaphysical Supplies including a variety of Organic Herbs, Essential Oils, Crystals, Candles, and Unique Gifts many of which are created by local artisans. In addition they serve iced and hot Herbal Teas and Coffees along with a selection of refreshing Juices and drinks. Over the years they've offered many distinctive, original and occasionally offbeat Classes, Workshops & Events to enhance your spiritual growth.Check their Website for up to date information: