News By Tag
* Reiki
* Health
* Spiritual
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Reiki Training Event At Unity Spiritual Campus Of Port Richey
Jamie Wareham, of www.AngelsTalk.com and www.LightworkerPath.com, will be facilitating a Level 1 Reiki Training, Attunement and Certification class in July at the Unity Campus in Port Richey, Florida
Many people have lingering spiritual and emotional pains that are reducing their overall peacefulness and quality of life. These issues may have been left untouched for years, possibly decades. These energetic blocks can haunt people and sometimes prevent success and satisfaction in areas if they are not dealt with properly.
When the flow of energy is pent up and blocked, a person may experience depression, anxiety, headaches, sleep deprivation or a host of other problems. Often, men and women do not even know what is bothering them. They may lash out at others, feel withdrawn or simply not experience life to the fullest.
Visiting a Reiki Practitioner is one of the best ways a person can begin to heal these old traumas. If you have taken the Reiki Level 1certification course, you will start building the tools needed to help both yourself and others like this. Imagine how good it would feel to help others and/or their animals. (Reiki + Sound Healing Sessions are also available via our websites)
You will discover how energy flows within the body, and the way that it can be disturbed by blocked energy and negative experiences. You will also receive information regarding different organs and how they respond to spiritual trauma. This is the type of training that will allow you to begin healing yourself and others. The spiritual basis for Reiki training and healing is something that works at a basic level of human functioning and connects you to the Universal Energy fields around us.
By learning and practicing these methods passed down from many generations within the Reiki healing lineage, you will understand about the body, energy and how and why Reiki works to help people clear out pent up emotional pains. This course is for anyone interested in growing in their healing practice but also ideal for those in the fields of: Nursing, Counseling Therapy, Psychology, 911 Operators, EMTs, Doctors, Veterinary fields, Animal Training, Special needs assistance, Hospice and more.
If you are serious about learning about how to shift your energy, how to heal yourself, others and/or animals, this Reiki Level 1 Course is for you.
For more information on this event please visit http://lightworkerpath.com/
Contact
Jamie Wareham
***@lightworkerpath.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse