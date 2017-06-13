 
June 2017





PODS® Lexington does more for Businesses this Summer Season

How PODS® Lexington is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses
 
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When companies decide it is time to relocate their business, the question of how to efficiently move people and product comes to mind. According to the US Census Bureau, 20.2% of all moves in 2016 within the US were for employment related reasons. Managers look to reduce the costs of moving, while still maintaining a streamlined and accommodating moving and storage process for employees.

Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Lexington can help.

PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.

Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Lexington:

n  Flexible Inventory: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations

n  Storage Options: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage

n  Nationwide Transportation: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves

n  Convenience and Ease: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule

n  Exceptional Customer Service: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance

n  Maximize Productivity: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources

"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Ken Kocon, General Manager of PODS® Lexington. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."

About PODS® Lexington

Opened in 2004, PODS® Lexington is the leading provider of moving and storage services to individuals and business in the Lexington Bluegrass region of Kentucky. Owners, David and Ken Kocon, have over 35 years of combined business experience.  PODS Lexington® is a leading corporate citizen and the Kocons support their local community with donations of PODS containers to charitable organizations and community events throughout the year.

Founded in 1998, PODS Enterprises, Inc. provides moving and storage services in 48 U.S. states, Canada and Australia. To date, the company has completed more than 200,000 long-distance moves, exceeded one million deliveries and has over 138,000 PODS containers in service.

PODS containers are available in two sizes, approximately 8-by-8-by-12 feet and 8-by-8-by-16 feet, and can be delivered to use as temporary or long-term storage at a designated location, at the local PODS Storage Center, moved across the street, or moved virtually anywhere in the country.

Click to Share