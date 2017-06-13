News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Partner Becca Wahlquist Testifies Before the U.S. House of Reps Judiciary Committee
Called by the chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), and titled, "Lawsuit Abuse and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act," the hearing examined the TCPA, which established the federal "Do Not Call" list and limited the use of certain automatic dialing systems and pre-recorded calls. The hearing examined the dramatic increase in litigations filed under the TCPA against American companies across all industries, spurred by the uncapped statutory damages made available under the statute. Wahlquist testified about the problems arising from a lack of clarity in the law's application to new technologies, and explored the burdens placed by TCPA litigation on federal courts. Wahlquist's testimony was published on https://judiciary.house.gov/
Wahlquist has more than 15 years of experience defending major companies sued under the TCPA, including acting as lead attorney for various Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 corporations facing potential damages in the six to ten figures of liability exposure. Her litigation experience includes significant class action matters in the TCPA hotbeds within the Seventh, Ninth, and Eleventh federal circuits. In addition, Wahlquist consults with major American companies about compliance with federal and state laws pertaining to telephone and text communications with consumers and prospective consumers, and has filed various TCPA-related comments with the Federal Communications Commission. Wahlquist was also invited last year to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee in regards to the TCPA. Wahlquist is the head of Snell & Wilmer's TCPA Practice Group. More information on Wahlquist's practice available online at https://www.swlaw.com/
