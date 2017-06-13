News By Tag
Moving Human Resources from Reactive to Proactive
Webinar Designed for HR, Continuous Improvement People participating in a Lean, Agile Environment
On Tuesday, Jun 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT, Patrick Davis, HR Value Stream Coach, Ingersoll Rand, will discuss Moving HR from Reactive to Proactive. Many HR professionals manage their work, and their team's work, in a very reactive way. Many days are not planned…or the plan goes out the window soon after they arrive to work. Patrick will get you thinking, does it have to be this way? Do we understand where our variation comes from and are we actively adopting standards to reduce variation? This webinar introduces basic Lean elements to help HR professionals move past this variation and move towards a more proactive approach to their work.
This webinar is an introduction to Patrick's presentation at the Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12. The summit is designed for those companies who realize the importance of engaging people, creating a supportive culture and developing leaders at all levels. The Summit will draw professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!
Patrick Davis is the change management leader for Ingersoll Rand's human resources operational services. He leads the change management effort related to value stream transformation in HR. He also serves as senior change agent, guiding the HR team through the enterprise goal deployment process and the company's business operating system. Prior to HR, he held several operational leadership and excellence roles across multiple Ingersoll Rand manufacturing sites. Davis has a master's degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor of arts in political science from Ball State University. He is a certified six sigma black belt.
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.
For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
