Harris Communications Bringing Latest Hearing Loss Solutions to HLAA2017, June 22-25

See Affordable Alternatives to Hearing Aids, Personal Amplifiers, TV Listening Amplifiers, Amplified/Captioned Phones, Cell Phone Accessory Amplifiers, Alerting Systems, Tinnitus Maskers and More

Panasonic's amplified phone pairs with your cell phone.

Contact

Harris Communications

***@harriscomm.com Harris Communications

End

-- Harris Communications, Inc. is bringing its latest hearing loss solutions to the Hearing Loss Association of America's HLAA2017 Conference, June 22-25 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Look for Harris Communications in Booth 215.This year, to celebrate 35 years of helping the hard of hearing live life to its fullest, Harris Communications' booth will proudly be "In the Loop" with an Oval Window Microloop III along with a microphone and loop receiver (with headphones). The Oval Window Microloop III is an induction loop hearing assistance system that is suitable for TV rooms and small classrooms and meeting rooms. The system is compatible with all telecoil-equipped hearing aids as well as loop receivers with headphones, and can typically service up to 30 people. Harris Communications will give this system away at the close of the show. Stop by the booth to enter a free drawing.During HLAA, attendees can try out and buy the latest assistive listening devices available from Harris Communications, including personal amplifiers, hearing loop drivers and neckloops, TV listening amplifiers, amplified and captioned phones and cell phone accessories. Tinnitus sufferers can check out Harris' newest sound therapy systems for masking tinnitus to help them drown out that annoying ringing in the ears and get a good night's sleep.HLAA attendees also can see the latest alarm clocks and alerting systems for the hard of hearing and deaf, including the new affordable MyAlert™ alerting system from Silent Call. Harris Communications offers a variety of alarm clocks and wrist watches for the hard of hearing and deaf that wake even the deepest sleepers with vibration, loud audible alarms and/or light flash. Alerting systems are available to alert you to common household alerts, including doorbells/knocks, phone calls, kitchen timers, opened doors/windows, baby cries, smoke/CO detectors and weather emergencies.Hearing loss experts from Harris Communications will be available to answer questions and provide unbiased advice. HLAA members receive a 20% discount from Harris Communications;some exclusions apply.ListenTALK is a two-way mobile communication system offering a personalized solution in environments where hearing is difficult, whether it's at home, work, or school.MyAlert from Silent Call is one of the most economical alerting systems available for the deaf and hard of hearing. MyAlert alerts the deaf and hard of hearing to important household sounds including the telephone or video phone, smartphone, doorbell, baby cries, kitchen timers, and opened doors and windows. It alerts with flashing lights, vibration and loud sound.This new wireless radio frequency TV Listening System from Serene Innovations is one of the most economical and comfortable TV listening systems for the hard of hearing on the market. It has a 100 foot range and transmits sounds though walls and ceilings.The latest Panasonic amplified phones will be on display, including models HC-KXTGM450S, HC-KXTGM420W and HC-KXTGM430B. Panasonic amplified phones amplify speech and make it clearer with tone control and background noise reduction. They even make it easier to understand fast talkers with slow talk control. Loud visual ringers will alert you to phone calls. Panasonic's Link2Cell KX-TGM430B Amplified Bluetooth® Phone allows you to pair two Bluetooth cell phones.This compact portable unit is designed to mask tinnitus and other sounds. Users can choose from three sounds: bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf, to help them drift off to sleep.The new Sennheiser RS 2000 wireless TV Listener delivers quality sound directly to your ears without disturbing those around you. The RS 2000 provides up to up to 125dB SPL of amplification and allows you to adjust the volume for the left and right ear independently. Its ultralight wireless headset has a range up to 150 feet.Celebrating 35 years in business in 2017, Harris Communications provides more than 2,000 solutions for all levels of hearing loss.Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of Deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company's product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.