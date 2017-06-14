News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Named to CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500 List, Recognized for Annual Cvent Event
CRN selects leading systems integrator as one of the top North American channel partners while Cvent honors company for its elite industry event planning
Jay Steinmetz, founder and CEO at Barcoding, Inc., says, "We're proud to be listed on the 2017 CRN Solution Provider 500 (SP500) list. It is a testament to our team striving to provide the best services and support to our customers and partners. We're also honored to be recognized by Cvent for our annual Barcoding Executive Forum event. Without Cvent's platform we would not be able to develop and manage the event, which enables us to share our passion for the industry and inspire new innovations and connections with our customers, communities and employees.
The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. Barcoding was notably ranked 328 on the prestigious list. The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/
Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company, says, "CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with. The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."
The Cvent Plannie Awards celebrate customers who've transformed their meetings and events in new and inspiring ways, delivering unforgettable experiences for their attendees. Every October in Baltimore, Barcoding, Inc. hosts its annual Barcoding Executive Forum – an event built for its customers to deliver innovation, networking, best practices, and inspiration around supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. Winners were announced at the fifth annual Cvent awards and luncheon on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center & Resort. The complete list of the Fifth Annual Plannie Awards finalists is to be seen here: http://www.cvent.com/
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
About Cvent
Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company, with over 16,000 customers and 2,000 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase group business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. See more at: http://www.cvent.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Media Contact
Barcoding Inc
18884127226
***@barcoding.com
