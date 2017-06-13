News By Tag
Desperate Times, Desperate Measures: A "What to Do" Guide for Those Trapped in the Seas of Life
You've given it your best Shot. Now you can only Hope and Pray. As you wait, Suddenly a Book Appears on the Scene Surprising you. However, once you Read a Couple of Paragraphs, your Eyes fill with Tears; for sure — your H-E-L-P has Arrived!
Then a familiar verse came to his mind, "I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favor to men of skill; but time and chance happens to them all" (Ecclesiastes 9:11).
Instantly, almost as if a dam had overflowed, the right words and responses began to assemble their selves beneath his fingers. "You can only give back what you were given; no more, no less", would be the first of 34,562 words that he would write.
And with that mini introduction as a launching pad, the author begans his journey with an invaluable lesson, one that he's had to learn and relearn: no matter the race or battle, time and chance happens to all!
James writes, "We're all in this together; therefore helping you is in my best interest; cause when I do, in essence I help myself."
The author says that, "Whenever you face Times of Desperation, they are also his times of desperation. When you have Tried Everything, but Nothing Works; you're singing the song of humanities past, present and future! And if you ever reach the point that you Can't Take this Any Longer, welcome to the ups and downs of life. However, you must always remember that you are never alone ... there is someone, somewhere who cares."
"Yet, more than anything else, I am so thankful that You [Lord] Never gave up on Me! Through it all, as the song says, I've learned to trust in Jesus, I've learned to depend upon His Word."
James concludes with three short paragraphs, "God will finish in you what He started in you. Your failure won't prevent that. You can have confidence in God's words in Philippians 1:6: "Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus" (Amplified Bible)."
"Whatever God started in your life, He'll finish. He won't quit on you. You may give up on God, but He'll never give up on you."
"That's a confidence builder!"
Find out more about Langston, his mission, and his ministry @ www.pomitaly.homestead.com, or www.thewilltosucceed.homestead.com
James Langston is available for interviews, media appearances, book signings, and speaking engagements.
Book Review: https://www.scribd.com/
Author's Biography
Author, senior pastor, grandfather, web designer, avid jogger and bowling enthusiast are only a few of the exciting ventures that James has undertaken since retiring from the navy in 2003.
His naval career spanned almost three decades, and in his words, "It was a great ride; a journey that unexpectedly carried me to five of the seven continents of the world."
After duty stations in California, the Philippines and Italy, it wasn't until 2002 that James finally decided to write his first novel, GrandMamma's Prayers.
"My most memorable work", he would later say. "Once the writing bug bit me, it has been off to the races these past 14 years!"
Although James' naval career took him all over the globe, he says it was his wife Cecilia's untiring efforts on the homefront that kept him focused and on track. "Without her vigilance I would have called it quits a long time ago. Just knowing that she 'had my back' in every conceivable instance made life that much easier.'"
The Langston's have been married for more than 38 years and have six children and fourteen grandchildren.
They live overseas in Italy.
