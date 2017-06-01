 
News By Tag
* Antimalware
* SpyHunter
* Computer Seucrity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Enigma Software Group's SpyHunter® Receives Favorable Review from AV-Comparatives

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC (ESG) announced that its flagship SpyHunter® anti-malware product received a favorable review and recommendation from AV-Comparatives.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Antimalware
* SpyHunter
* Computer Seucrity

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Clearwater - Florida - US

CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The report highlights that SpyHunter is quick and easy to install and that the DNS protection it provides is valuable and easy to use. SpyHunter removed the installed malware in each field test performed by AV-Comparatives. The report also praises the simplicity and intuitiveness of SpyHunter's malware detection and removal process. Based on these features and a series of field tests, the report concludes that SpyHunter has good malware removal capabilities. The full report is available at AV-Comparatives Report (https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/avc_sp_spyhunter_201704_en.pdf).

Ryan Gerding, the spokesman for ESG, said of the news, "We were excited earlier this year when we learned that SpyHunter garnered a 100% effectiveness score from AV-Test, and this report further confirms that SpyHunter is one of the leading products in its field. These favorable reviews and reports reflect the hard work we put into our products, and we plan to continue that standard of excellence."

In addition to the AV-Comparatives report, ESG has received certifications from AV-TEST, OPSWAT and TRUSTe over the past year, reflecting industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter.

About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with affiliated offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known for SpyHunter® (https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/), its anti-malware software product and service.
End
Source:
Email:***@enigmasoftware.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Enigma Software Group USA, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share