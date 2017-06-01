News By Tag
Enigma Software Group's SpyHunter® Receives Favorable Review from AV-Comparatives
Enigma Software Group USA, LLC (ESG) announced that its flagship SpyHunter® anti-malware product received a favorable review and recommendation from AV-Comparatives.
Ryan Gerding, the spokesman for ESG, said of the news, "We were excited earlier this year when we learned that SpyHunter garnered a 100% effectiveness score from AV-Test, and this report further confirms that SpyHunter is one of the leading products in its field. These favorable reviews and reports reflect the hard work we put into our products, and we plan to continue that standard of excellence."
In addition to the AV-Comparatives report, ESG has received certifications from AV-TEST, OPSWAT and TRUSTe over the past year, reflecting industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter.
About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC
Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with affiliated offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known for SpyHunter® (https://www.enigmasoftware.com/
