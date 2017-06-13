Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

-- The 144-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is scheduled to open this Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Located at 3341 Forbes Avenue, the all-suite Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by MWK Forbes II, LLC and managed by North Star Lodging Management Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Located adjacent to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh Oakland Campus, the Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place offers its guests convenient access to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospitals, Petersen Events Center as well as Carnegie Mellon, Carlow and Chatham Universities. The hotel is also located near PPG Paints Arena, PNC Park, Heinz Field and Rivers Casino. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased with the continued growth of Residence Inn hotels in the Pittsburgh area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.The Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.The hotel is pursuing LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification for its contributions in making the environment a healthier place by reducing waste and conserving energy and water, among other sustainable practices. It is the latest Residence Inn to pursue this certification.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Pittsburgh Oakland/University Place offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel's weeknight evening gatherings - the RI MIX offer a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with an indoor swimming pool, exercise room, outdoor courtyard with fireplace, a shuttle service to the local attractions and businesses.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. 