Go "MAD" in Nepal - A new and unique "Make a Difference" Nepal Tour - NOT FOR PROFIT

Real Responsible Tourism - Combine a luxury trek in the Annapurna's with a "hand's on" benevolent project in association with the SUPPORT RURAL NEPAL initiative and contribute financially too.

Make a Difference Tour- Support Rural Nepal

Contact

Mark Knowles

***@snowcattravel.com Mark Knowles

End

-- Snow Cat Travel in association with Australian Life Adventurer, Peter Stuckey, "The Eccentrekker", announce the launch of a very, very special, once a year only tour of Nepal with a big difference.A "not for profit" group tour to not only see the splendour of the Himalayas, but to also get really involved, contribute and help "hands on" with the ongoing needs of the local people too.Organised and hosted by Peter Stuckey, Assistant Tutor in School of Practical Philosophy, accredited Mindfulness Coach and lover of Nepal, this is an extra-special journey through Nepal and much, much more. Contribute to the ongoing work of the Support Rural Nepal initiative, "hands on" and financially lies at it's very heart.Support Rural Nepal was the benevolent response of the key people behind Snow Cat Travel to the 2015 earthquake, Support Rural Nepal is our own private initiative. Providing immediate relief to those affected was clearly first and foremost. However, continuing support remains absolutely essential, not only to recover and rebuild but to also help the future outlook of the people of rural Nepal. We remain 100% committed to this benevolent project.The tour features a short, low altitude and very straightforward trek in the stunning Modi Khola Valley beneath the majestic peaks of the Annapurnas, overnighting in luxury trekking lodges and then heads "off the beaten track" to the Newari mountain town of Bandipur for a few days where participants will help out with a reconstruction project. There's also the chance to spend a memorable night in the home of a local family. But, there's even more to enjoy and make anyone joining this tour feel good. There'll be (optional) daily meditation and mindfulness, ongoing life coaching, artistic sessions, insightful discussions etc enabling participants to MAKE A DIFFERENCE for the people of Nepal and for themselves too.The tour cost includes a financial contribution of $AUD1,000 per person towards the ongoing work of Support Rural Nepal.The programme has been developed in conjunction with a psychologist and is based around Eudaimonia...human flourishing, hence it is not about merely creating intelligent space (which, by definition, implies a problem solving approach), rather it is about creating inspirational space, an environment in which the participants can explore and develop all of Martin Seligman's elements of well-being, i.e. Positive Emotions, Engagement (Flow), Relationships,Meaning and Achievement. It will be underpinned with the application of proven themes around mindfulness (Peter Stuckey is an accredited Mindfulness Coach) communication, conflict resolution, problem solving ,leadership, stress management, time management, etc etc.Creativity will be a major underpinning influence and artists will be encouraged to complete a piece during the tour.Pre programme participants will be provided a suite of validated psychometric tools to complete and 1:1 coaching programmes will be developed for each participant.Life Adventurer, Peter Stuckey has been described by his clients as "fearless, compassionate and inspirational". With a life philosophy founded upon collaboration and contribution, Peter genuinely believes that every encounter is an opportunity to create inspirational space in which individuals can explore, express and manifest their authentic, creative spirit…to encounter their true "self".In his 58 years he has manifested his creativity and spirituality as a poet, singer, philosopher, painter and sculptor.As a member of the Australian Himalayan Foundation, Peter has been regularly trekking the Nepal Himalaya for the past two decades and supports various Nepal-based charities and schools. As an experienced physiotherapist, corporate trainer/facilitator, business development manager, clinical educator, associate lecturer in physiotherapy, personal and spiritual development facilitator, accredited mindfulness coach and psychometric evaluator, founder and Director of Physio-Fit Rehabilitation Services.Peter brings a unique blend of the corporate, clinical, scientific and spiritual to this programme – a real head, heart and hands approach.Whether you are a youngster or a young-at-heart senior, we are all students and teachers in this world and a M.A.D. (Making A Difference) Walk with Peter will be a unique opportunity to learn and guide and promises to be a life-changing, life-affirming experience!!Peter lives in the rainforest on the NSW Central Coast with his wife, children and grandchildren.See the tour programme here:To see more of the Work of Support Rural Nepal click the link below:For more, please contact Snow Cat Travel via the contact info below.