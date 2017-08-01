Exclusive Bhutan becomes even more exclusive

The anti-dote to mass market travel in Bhutan product launch from Snow Cat Travel

Exclusive Bhutan Treks and Tours with Snow Cat Travel

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Bhutan Industry:

* Travel Location:

* Kendal - Cumbria - England Subject:

* Products

Contact

Mark Knowles

***@snowcattravel.om Mark Knowles

End

-- Snow Cat Travel has just added Bhutan to their specialist portfolio of tailor made Himalayan destinations.Renowned for its pristine, magnificent scenery and proudly remaining culturally intact, the tiny Himalayan country of Bhutan is without doubt the REAL Magic Kingdom.Mark Knowles the Sales Manager for Snow Cat Travel said, "Bhutan is special and we'd like to help it keep it that way. So we have intentionally said 'no' to the temptation of offering 'volume style' large group tours, just as we have done in Nepal. Quality not quantity has always been the Snow Cat Travel way".The "Snow Cat Travel way" being a style of intimate, customised, customer focussed travel on an exclusive, private-only basis."Although we love helping to plan our clients holiday 'from scratch', to inspire poeple we've created 16 fully customisable Bhutan itineraries, ranging from challenging Himalayan treks to a total luxury tour of Bhutan", says Mark.He adds, "Bhutan is known for it's colourful, traditional festivals too and some, like the ones at Paro and Thimpu, are now swamped by tourists. So, we've even created a special Bhutan Festivals section that features a lot of lesser known Bhutanese Festivals. There's even one that celebrates the mushroom!".Yet, with one of the world's most responsible approaches towards tourism, Bhutan is experiencing an increase in the number of tourists visiting, particularly on large group tours.But, in Nepal and now in Bhutan, Snow Cat Travel remain proudly and fiercely the opposite.As Mark says, "the travel industry has become just like the supermarket industry. The big companies dominate, but seem to all offer basically the same inflexible thing. Choice becomes limited and for the discerning traveller who wants more than a conveyor belt travel experience, niche travel businesses like Snow Cat Travel provide that choice".Perhaps not unlike Bhutan, where Gross National Happiness is valued more than Gross National Product, Mark concludes, "as we're the opposite of a volume tour operator we value our clients happiness with their travel experience as paramount".See the new range of fully customisable Bhutan itineraries here:For more information, additional high-res images etc, please contact us using the contact info below...