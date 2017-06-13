News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JD Sports Fashion kickstarts Store Development Programme with GroupBC's Capital Projects System
JD Sports Fashion Plc, a leading retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands, have chosen GroupBC's web-based Capital Projects System (CPS) to improve the control and flow of information across the store refurbishment and construction programme.
They have benefitted from the trend for athletic inspired fashion and are undergoing a global programme of expansion and refurbishment of its stores. Historically, construction information, documents, spreadsheets and drawings have been stored in various silos, and shared via email within the company and supply chain, making it time-consuming locating the latest version of a document, or sharing drawings.
With an extensive store development programme, JD Sports Fashion Plc turned to GroupBC in order to accelerate programme and project efficiency using a common project delivery process, together with powerful progress reporting, in a secure and user friendly environment. GroupBC's CPS will provide a definite single source for all the construction data, as well as ensuring compliance with the latest Construction Design Management regulations, CDM2015, that make clients more accountable for their decisions on projects.
GroupBC's CPS will enable JD Sports to improve their reporting capabilities against milestones and budgets, identify any potential risks that may impact store delivery, as well as spot opportunities to reduce costs, and most importantly, ensure JD Sports Fashion Plc standardise processes globally bringing business benefits to the whole organisation.
Nigel Keen, Group Property Director at JD Sports Fashion commented: "This system is going to help us take advantage of the current expansion opportunities for The Group. In this highly competitive retail market, GroupBC's CPS will enable us to accelerate our store development programme by bringing all the teams together and more efficiently deliver the JD Way'."
The GroupBC platform makes it easy for project teams to collaborate and control project information, through a secure and fully-auditable SaaS platform. It is used by leading retail and high street names such as Sainsbury's, Monsoon, Primark, Nationwide Building Society and SSP to manage documents, information and drawings on construction related projects across their property portfolios.
Visit our website for more details https://www.groupbc.com
Contact
Erica Coulehan
***@roupbc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse