Put an End to the Dilemma of buying a Car in Sacramento

Sacramento offers you all the luxury of a metro city with the environment of countryside. The city has a dedicated rail and bus service. So, is it really advisable to totally rely on public transport service? Or should you consider buying a new car?

End

-- The state capital of California, Sacramento, is the sixth largest city of the state. The Time Magazine, named it as America's Most Diverse City. The diversity can be attributed to the gold rush. Since then, the city is a hub for economic and cultural activities. Because of the Mediterranean climate and calm neighborhood, the city is an ideal place for living.So in a city like Sacramento, is it really important for a person to buy a new car or should he completely rely on the public transport services? Considering the excellent public transport services, you are bound to get caught up in a dilemma. So, here are some of the reasons for buying a new car rather than depending on the public transport service.Being situated just 25ft. above sea level, the city offers a Mediterranean climate. It means the summers are hot and dry while winters are cold and damp. The Mediterranean climate is pleasurable but the mercury plummets considerably in winters. Also, it rains heavily in the area which makes travelling with the help of public transport services difficult.Sudden changes in the temperatures can be very difficult to adjust, especially when you are a bus or a train. Owning a car can help you in overcoming any hurdle related to the climate.Walk Score ranked Sacramento as the 24th most walk-able city of the fifty largest American cities. But is it a good idea to walk every time? If you walk down to your office, you'll be completely drenched in sweat due to humid weather. Also it won't look good if you are late for your date because you were taking a "walk".Well, when you think practically, walking isn't the wisest option for you. Instead, opt for buying a car because it can help you in going anywhere on time and in style.Sacramento Regional Transit District, which serves the city and suburbs of Sacramento, ranks as the eleventh busiest agency in America. The population of the metropolitan region is also over 2.1 million. Just think of the number of people that will be using the same inland transit modes during the rush hours.High population makes buying a new car a good choice. It will ensure a stress-free ride to the office. You can save your precious time and you need not adjust the timings with the public transport services.Bicycle is becoming an increasingly popular transportation mode in Sacramento. The climate and the flat terrain ensure a fun ride. Also, the city has a dedicated bicycle path American River Bicycle Trail. Moreover, in September 2006, the League of American Bicyclists designated Sacramento as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community. But does it all help you when you are super late for an important meeting or when you are a pregnant lady? Also, if you are a college student juggling between your college and workplace, a bicycle can become a tiring option for you. So, choose a car because it is a boon for people who want a practical solution for their commuting issues.What if you need to go to another city urgently and you don't have a car? What if it is raining heavily and you need to reach the office for an important meeting? Just rent a car! The solution may look simple in the first place but renting a car has its own disadvantages.It takes time to rent a car and you need to plan for it. It becomes difficult to get a car during holidays. And if you return the vehicle late, the fine is also very high in Sacramento. So, a car is a true solution for travelling places. It is because you need not plan ahead or stand in a queue and wait for a car.Owning a car may look like a burden to people. But in a city like Sacramento, you can manage the payment burden easily with the help of a simple solution. Carpool with your colleagues or neighbors and reduce the burden on your pocket. You can save the money spent on cab and use it for monthly payments. It is a simple and practical solution.Sacramento is a terrific city which offers you every mode of inland transportation. The public transport services are also excellent. But despite the positive efforts, a new car in Sacramento can help you a lot and provide you a comfortable ride. Therefore, put an end to your dilemma and get ready for buying a car.