News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The All American Collection by Fire and Axes
The All American Collection is a representation of the most sacred object to an American, our nations flag. Red, White and Blue. Thirteen stripes of red and white, a field of blue with fifty white stars, one for each state. Firefighters work hard every day protecting life and property across this great country of ours. The All American Collection Firefighter Shirt designs represent the respect we should always have for our flag, and the reality that not everyone makes it home.
The All American Collection Firefighter Shirts are 100% Made in America. What do we mean when we say Made in America? We mean it is printed on a shirt made right here in America. Printed at our shop in Florida and delivered by the United States Postal Service.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.
See the All American Collection here:
https://fireandaxes.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse