Products Streamline Compliance with New Medical Device Regulation (MDR) EU 2017/745, ISO 13485:2016 and FDA QSR

The new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) EU 2017/745 lays down rules concerning the placing on the market of medical devices for human use. As part of a global harmonization effort, many aspects of the new MDR is aligned with requirements noted in the US FDA CFR's, as well as the recent release of ISO 13485:2016, an international standard governing medical device quality management systems.